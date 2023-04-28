Two Army helicopters crashed during training

Two US Army helicopters crashed Thursday in Alaska while returning from a training flight, the state’s second such accident this year. According to John Pennell, a spokesperson for the US Army Alaska, each helicopter carried two people. Pennell stated that he did not have any additional information about the condition of those involved at the time. According to a statement from the US Army Alaska, first responders were on the scene at the crash site near Healy, Alaska. The AH-64 Apache helicopters were based at Fort Wainwright, which is located near Fairbanks. Officials said the incident was being investigated and that more information would be released as it became available.The plane was one of four on its way from Fort Wainwright to Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage. Healy is approximately 10 miles (16.09 kilometres) north of Denali National Park and Preserve and approximately 250 miles (402 kilometres) north of Anchorage.