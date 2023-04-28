VD Satheesan demands prohibition of ‘The Kerala Story’ screening, alleges false propaganda.

Opposition Leader V D Satheesan has called for a ban on the screening of the Hindi film ‘The Kerala Story’, written and directed by Sudipto Sen. The movie allegedly falsely claims that 32,000 women from the state were forcibly converted to Islam and made to join the terrorist group ISIS. Satheesan shared a Facebook post stating that it was clear the movie was an attempt to insult and slander Kerala at the international level. He also alleged the film was part of the agenda to germinate the seeds of sectarianism planted by the Narendra Modi regime for political gains.

Satheesan was not alone in his objections to the movie. Several leaders from both the ruling and opposition parties have come out protesting this claim. CPM MP John Brittas had written to the Centre urging action against the ‘mischievous’ teaser when it came out in November 2022. Youth Congress leader Rahul Mamkootathil and Youth League general secretary P K Feroze had also posted against the movie.

The plot of the film revolves around the religious conversion of missing women from Kerala and using them for terrorist activities both inside and outside the country. The makers claim that 32,000 women went missing from Kerala. The trailer of ‘The Kerala Story’ had come for harsh criticism from various quarters, especially in the state. As of now, the movie is scheduled to hit theatres on May 5.