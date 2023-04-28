Woman police officer in Malappuram arrested for embezzling 9 lakhs and 93 sovereigns of gold.

A police officer from Malappuram was recently arrested on charges of cheating two individuals out of their money and gold. The accused, Aryasri, is an ASI at the Valanchery Police Station and was apprehended by the Ottappalam Police.

One of the victims, a Pazhayannur native and a former classmate of Aryasri, was swindled out of Rs 1.5 lakhs and 93 sovereigns of gold. The police report suggests that Aryasri had promised to return the gold and double the money within a year. The victim made the payments in three instalments as requested.

In the second incident, which took place two years ago, Aryasri borrowed Rs 7.5 lakhs from an Ottappalam native on the pretext of starting a business. Both victims filed complaints against her, leading to her arrest.

The accused has been remanded, and the district police chief suspended her based on the complaints. As the investigation continues, we hope justice is served.