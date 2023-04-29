American singer-songwriter Katy Perry loses her legal battle against Australian fashion designer Katie Taylor

Katy Perry, an American singer-songwriter, has lost a legal battle against Australian fashion designer Katie Taylor, who sells clothes under her birth name Katie Perry and has had a trademark since 2008. In 2019, Katie filed a lawsuit against the ‘Dark Horse’ singer, alleging that Katy ignored the trademark and sold Katy Perry clothing to customers during her Australian concert tours through retailers and websites.

According to reports, an Australian court has ruled that the pop star’s 2014 Australian tour merchandise breached a trademark held by the Aussie fashion designer. Justice Brigitte Markovic’s ruling read, ‘This is a tale of two women, two teenage dreams and one name.’

The judge reportedly stated that Katy doesn’t have to pay compensation to the designer since she used the name in ‘good faith,’ however, her company Kitty Purry has to pay an amount in financial damages that will be determined next month.

Katie expressed her gratitude and called the verdict a ‘David and Goliath’ win for small businesses. She stated that she fought for herself and small businesses in the country that can find themselves up against overseas entities that have much more financial power than they do.

Judge Markovic dismissed Katy’s bid to have the designer’s trademark cancelled. The judge also reportedly shut down a few other claims made by Katie.