Badminton Asia Championships : Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty assures medal after 52 years

Dubai: In badminton, India’s men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty scripted new history by entering the semifinals of Badminton Asia Championships 2023. The Indian duo thus ensured the country a medal in men’s doubles event after 52 years.

The Indian duo defeated Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan of Indonesia by ‘21-11, 21-12’ in the quarterfinals.

Earlier, two-time Olympic medallist P.V. Sindhu lost in the quarterfinals of women’s singles. An Se-young of South Korea defeated the Indian player by ‘ 21-18, 5-21, 9-21’. While in men’s singles, HS Prannoy crashed out to Kanta Tsuneyama of Japan by ‘11-21, 9-13’ after being retired hurt.