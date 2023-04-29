Badminton Asia Championships : Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty assures medal after 52 years

Dubai: In badminton, India’s men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty scripted new history by entering the semifinals of Badminton Asia Championships 2023. The Indian duo thus ensured the country a medal in men’s doubles event after 52 years.
The Indian duo defeated Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan of Indonesia by ‘21-11, 21-12’ in the quarterfinals.
Also Read: Badminton Asia Championships 2023: PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy crash out of quarterfinals
Earlier, two-time Olympic medallist P.V. Sindhu lost in the quarterfinals of women’s singles. An Se-young of South Korea defeated the Indian player by ‘ 21-18, 5-21, 9-21’. While in men’s singles, HS Prannoy crashed out to Kanta Tsuneyama of Japan by ‘11-21, 9-13’ after being retired hurt.
HISTORY SCRIPTED ???
?? Sat-Chi assured medal for India after 52 years in MD category
?? Medal from Indian doubles department after 9 years
Well done boys, proud of you! ??@himantabiswa | @sanjay091968 | @lakhaniarun1 #BAC2023#IndiaontheRise#Badminton pic.twitter.com/dz5dG4n7Xe
— BAI Media (@BAI_Media) April 28, 2023
Post Your Comments