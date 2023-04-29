Bollywood diva Sonam Kapoor to perform spoken word at King Charles III’s coronation concert

Washington: Bollywood actress, diva Sonam Kapoor Ahuja will be performing at the historical coronation concert of King Charles III. According to Variety, Sonam Kapoor will be present at King Charles III’s coronation concert with numerous celebrities from around the world. The news source has confirmed that the actress will be performing a spoken word at the coronation concert on May 7, 2023.

Sonam will be joined by actor Tom Cruise and Pooh who will appear alongside ‘Dynasty’ star Joan Collins, singer Tom Jones, adventurer Bear Grylls and dancer Oti Mabuse in a series of pre-recorded VTs in which they will reveal ‘little-known facts about the King’ for the coronation, which will honour King Charles’ ascension to the throne following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II last year. Other celebrities on the list are Paloma Faith, Tiwa Savage, Steve Winwood, Olly Murs and club DJ Pete Tong, who will play his Ibiza classics.

The concert will also feature world-renowned pianist Lang Lang as well as recent ‘The Piano’ winner Lucy. The exact information regarding what she will be performing is yet to be revealed but it can be something about the royal family. The fans of Ahuja waits for more details as the actress is yet to officially comment on the news. ‘Downton Abbey’ star Hugh Bonneville will host the proceedings, which are being produced by BBC Studios.

The King’s coronation will take place on Saturday, May 6. The coronation concert will follow on the evening of Sunday, May 7. Buckingham Palace announced details of a three-day merrymaking jamboree. Among the highlights: a star-studded concert at Windsor Castle, a nationwide series of street parties and a national volunteering campaign, branded ‘The Big Help Out’.

‘Buckingham Palace is pleased to announce further details on the ceremonial, celebratory and community events that will take place over the Coronation Weekend between Saturday 6th and Monday 8th May 2023’, read the recent release by the palace. ‘The Service will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury. As previously announced, the Service will reflect the Monarch’s role today and look towards the future while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry’, read Buckingham Palace’s release. Across the coronation weekend, there will be further opportunities for people to come together in celebration of the historic occasion.