Driver arrested after 2-year-old dies in car accident in Tripunithura.

In Tripunithura, a heartbreaking incident occurred where a two-and-a-half-year-old boy named Adi lost his life in a car accident while walking with his mother, Ramya. Ramya suffered injuries on her limbs and head and was admitted to a private hospital in Kochi. Adi was the son of Ranjith and Ramya from Puthiyakav Upidithara House. The accident took place when a speeding car ran over Adi, and the car driver, Bosco Dikota, was arrested by the Hill Palace police.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the car was overspeeding at the time of the accident. The car was also packed with household items, which is against the rule that only goods vehicles should carry such items. This incident highlights the importance of following traffic rules and safety measures while driving. As a community, we need to ensure that such tragedies do not occur again.

One can only imagine the pain and loss Adi’s family is going through right now. As Mahatma Gandhi said, ‘The true measure of any society can be found in how it treats its most vulnerable members.’ We must work together to create a safe and secure environment for all, especially for children who are the most vulnerable.