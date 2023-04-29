Ex-DySP Probing Solar Case Passes Away after Being Hit by Train

A former Deputy Superintendent of Police, K Harikrishnan, was discovered dead near a level crossing in Evoor, Haripad on Saturday. Harikrishnan, who hails from Haripad, was the investigating officer in the Solar scam case during his tenure as the Perumbavoor DySP.

His car was discovered parked near the scene of the accident, and it is believed that his death was a suicide. Manorama News reported that a suicide note was discovered in his pocket. The circumstances surrounding Harikrishnan’s death have yet to be fully determined.