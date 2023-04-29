Forest officials tranquilize rogue tusker Arikomban.

Over the weekend, a special taskforce led by Dr Arun Zachariah was successful in tranquilising the elusive wild tusker, Arikomban. The rogue elephant will be relocated to the Periyar tiger reserve after losing consciousness. The operation involved a team of 150 members from the Forest Department and was carried out in the Chinnakanal region.

Despite temporarily suspending the operation on Friday, the taskforce resumed their mission the following day. Using crackers, they managed to lure the tusker to the 301 colony area where they were able to tranquilise it. The taskforce faced many challenges, including the rough terrain and the presence of another tusker, Chakkakomban, in the area.

Arikomban had been giving forest officials the slip, appearing in the Sankarapandyan mettu region after sunset on Friday. However, he was spotted by forest watchers near a stream at Sankarapandyan mettu. According to officials, Arikomban travelled from Shankarapandya Mettu to the 301 colony later that night.

Despite the successful operation, the curfew imposed in Chinnakanal panchayat and wards 1, 2 and 3 of Shanthanpara continued on Saturday. As the Forest Department continues to ensure the safety of both the wild tuskers and local residents, they remain vigilant in their efforts to preserve the delicate balance between human habitation and wildlife conservation.