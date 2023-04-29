Gabriella Demetriades, Arjun Rampal’s partner, confirms they’re expecting their second child

Arjun Rampal and his partner Gabriella Demetriades are expecting their second child and Gabriella took to Instagram to announce the happy news. She posted pictures from her recent maternity photoshoot, in which she looked stunning while flaunting her baby bump in an outfit from her clothing brand Deme. The post’s caption, ‘Reality or AI?’ caught the attention of many, and the comments section was filled with congratulatory messages from fellow celebrities.

Arjun Rampal also left a heartfelt message, using heart and evil eye emojis, in the comments section. Singham actress Kajal Aggarwal congratulated the couple, while Amy Jackson expressed her joy and wrote, ‘Oh my loveeee! So so happy for you and your beautiful family.’ Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, and other stars also wished Gabriella.

Arjun Rampal and Gabriella have been in a relationship for several years now and welcomed their first child, son Arik, in 2019. Gabriella, a South African model, is also a designer and owns a fashion label named Deme Love. Along with Arik, she and Arjun are parents to be of their second child. Arjun Rampal has two daughters, Mahikaa and Myra, with his ex-wife and supermodel Mehr Jesia. Recently, his daughter Myra made her runway debut with Dior’s fashion show in Mumbai, and he expressed his pride and happiness on social media.

Congratulations to the happy couple on their wonderful news!