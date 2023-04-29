Harry Potter star Bonnie Wright expects first baby with husband Andrew Lococo

Bonnie Wright, best known for playing Ginny Weasley in the Harry Potter films, has announced that she is expecting her first child with her husband Andrew Lococo. The actress shared a picture on Instagram of her baby bump while wearing a brown sleeveless dress and posing next to her partner in front of a picturesque mountain view.

In her caption, she expressed her excitement at starting a new chapter in her life and becoming a parent, saying that pregnancy is a wild and humbling journey that transforms to make space for new life.

Bonnie’s celebrity friends and former Harry Potter co-stars, including Scarlett Byrne Hefner and James Phelps, congratulated her on the happy news.

Bonnie and Andrew got married in an intimate ceremony in March last year, which Bonnie revealed on Instagram. The 32-year-old actress was last seen in the 2018 film A Christmas Carol as Nell and also recently featured in Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts.