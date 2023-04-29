Indian Railways changes departure station of 8 trains: Full list

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has changed the departure station of 8 trains. The national transporter has decided to change the departure stations of 8 express trains from Bilaspur to Uslapur. Passengers travelling from Raipur to Bilaspur now will arrive at Uslapur railway station.

The express trains which will not be travelling from Bilaspur Junction are Chhapra-Durg Sarnath Express, Durg Chhapra-Sarnath Express, Durg-Bhopal Amarkantak Express, Bhopal – Durg Amarkantak Express, Durg – Nizamuddin Sampark Kranti Express, Nizamuddin – Durg Sampark Kranti Express, Durg -Jammutawi Express, Jammutawi -Durg Express.