John McFall of United Kingdom’s Frimley town becomes the first para-astronaut in the world

John McFall from Frimley town in the United Kingdom has become the first para-astronaut in the world after successfully completing his first zero gravity parabolic flight test on Thursday. John’s life changed dramatically in 2000 when he lost his right leg due to a bike accident. However, he refused to give up and went on to become a successful athlete, winning numerous Paralympic medals.

After completing his Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery (MBBS) from the Cardiff University School of Medicine, John became a member of the Royal College of Surgeons in 2016. Currently, he works as a Trauma and Orthopaedic Specialist Registrar in the south of England.

John has also been actively involved in various initiatives to support future Paralympians in the United Kingdom. He was a mentor for the Paralympic Inspiration Programme in 2012 and served as an ambassador and attaché for the International Paralympic Committee at the London 2012 Paralympic Games.

Between 2014 and 2016, John worked as a Foundation Doctor in the British National Health Service and gained experience in a range of medical and surgical specialities in South East Wales. From 2016 to 2018, he completed Core Surgical Training covering General Surgery, Urology and Trauma and Orthopaedics in the Wessex deanery.

In 2018, John secured a place on the UK’s national Trauma and Orthopaedic Specialist Registrar training programme and is currently preparing for his Fellow of the Royal College of Surgeons (FRCS) exams. He is married and has three children.