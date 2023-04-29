Kerala to receive 5-6 additional Vande Bharat trains in the next 2 years, confirms Sudhanshu Mani.

Sudhanshu Mani, the former general manager of Integral Coach Factory (ICF), and his team were instrumental in the development of the Vande Bharat (VB) train, formerly known as Train 18, which was designed to provide a fast, comfortable and modern train travel option for the masses in India. However, during the project, the team was faced with corruption allegations that put the project in limbo for three years. Despite this setback, the team was ultimately cleared of all charges and the project was restarted, resulting in the production of 16 semi-high-speed trains so far.

In a recent interview with Onmanorama, Sudhanshu Mani discussed the changes the new train would bring to the country and how many Vande Bharat trains can Kerala have. When asked about his thoughts on the project, Mani expressed great satisfaction, stating that he remains optimistic that many more of these trains will be made. He refused to dwell on the corrupt detractors who attempted to thwart the project, preferring to focus on the hard work and dedication of his team.

Mani believes that Kerala will benefit from the Vande Bharat trains, as they can reduce travel time by 10 to 15% compared to current fastest trains. Although some critics have suggested that the train’s frequent stops will hamper its performance, Mani argues that the allocation of stops should be a commercial decision, and that the train’s potential to cut down travel time between the largest cities on the route should not be sacrificed for political gain.

There have been suggestions that 8-car variants of Vande Bharat trains are needed for places like Kerala, where they will have more acceleration than the 16-car rake. Mani dismisses this argument, stating that the modular design of the train means that a four-coach basic unit has the same characteristics as the train as a whole. He believes that the decision to build 8-coach VBs to meet the Prime Minister’s target of 75 VBs by August 2023 is senseless, and that it would be a waste of the path in sections that are already saturated.

Mani dreams of making AC travel affordable to all citizens, and believes that this should be a vision for a developed India. He argues that, in the rush to develop high-end trains, we must not forget the common man. He believes that rail operators should begin work now to ensure that AC travel is accessible to all, rather than relegating poorer citizens to travel like cattle.

Overall, Sudhanshu Mani’s interview provides insight into the challenges faced by those involved in the development of the Vande Bharat train, as well as the potential benefits it can bring to India’s rail network. Despite setbacks and detractors, Mani and his team remain committed to the project’s success, and believe that it can help bring about a more modern, efficient and accessible rail system for all.