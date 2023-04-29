Kerala’s livestock inspectors powerless as unchecked cattle and poultry transporters enter state

Livestock inspectors in Kerala are struggling to monitor the transportation of farm animals and poultry as vehicles rarely stop at the checkposts, causing significant revenue loss and a potential health hazard. Since April 1, entry fees for transporting farm animals have been imposed as part of the state government’s revenue mobilisation efforts. However, the entry fee collection has dropped significantly as trucks transporting animals evade the checkposts. Official data shows a significant drop in the transport of broiler chicken, with only 37,604 chickens transported from April 1 to 5, compared to 165,172 chickens in the same period in March. Transporters have one solution to avoid complying with the law, which is to pack containers with animals so that they will not fall or rub against any hard surface. Livestock inspectors are authorised to check certificates from veterinary surgeons and take samples for testing to ensure food safety. Bulk buyers insist on certificates and receipts of entry fees, but with poultry transporters avoiding checkposts, inspectors are left powerless, standing with their red batons.

Livestock inspector Shyam Kumar expressed frustration that, despite his best efforts to identify and flag down offending vehicles, many drivers simply ignored him. ‘When they see me waving the red light, they step on it and zip away,’ he said. Jenson Varghese, another livestock inspector, agreed, stating that ‘None of this happens at checkposts across Kerala because the trucks rarely stop.’

According to the Union government’s rules for transporting livestock, transporters should carry certificates from veterinary surgeons certifying that the cattle and birds are fit to travel and do not suffer from any infectious or contagious or parasitic diseases, and that they are vaccinated. Livestock inspectors are responsible for checking these documents at the checkpost and authorised to take samples and send them for testing to ensure food safety. However, transport vehicles do not stop because they may not have the necessary certificates, making it difficult to enforce the law.

Livestock inspectors said that while bulk buyers, such as police camps, military centres, and CRPF camps, insist on certificates and receipts of entry fees, at least the poultry transporters would stop at the checkposts. ‘Otherwise, we will just be standing with the red batons in our hands,’ said Shyam Kumar.