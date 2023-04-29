Kottayam man killed by bull he raised for 1.5 years through goring

A tragic incident occurred in Kerala when a bull, reared by a man, gored him to death. The victim, Kannukuzhi Alummoottil Reji George, had been raising the black hybrid bull for a year and a half along with a buffalo. Reji had decided to sell both his cattle, but unfortunately, while preparing to do so, the bull attacked him, resulting in his death.

The Veterinary Department reported that the bull was in its musth stage during the attack. This phase can cause bulls to exhibit increased aggressiveness, with even minor irritation leading to violent behavior. Local residents revealed that the bull had been behaving aggressively for the past two days.

The attack was severe, and the 300-kilogram bull pushed Reji against a tree, causing fatal injuries. Doctors also noted that cattle may become violent and attack if they have anthrax infections or have been bitten by rabies-infected animals.

This incident serves as a grim reminder that even animals that have been domesticated for a long time can pose a danger. As the saying goes, ‘You can take the animal out of the wild, but you can’t take the wild out of the animal.’