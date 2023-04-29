Minister on Op Kaveri: Many Claim Rescued From Jaws of Death

In an exclusive interview with NDTV, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan gave a detailed account of India’s Operation Kaveri, which was launched to evacuate stranded citizens from conflict-hit Sudan. Due to the contested airport in Sudan’s capital and neighbouring areas, flying out Indians was not feasible, and the Indian embassy had to take a long land route from Khartoum to Port Sudan.

‘Many of them told me they were pulled out from the jaws of death and reached safe centres in Port Sudan, from where they were taken to Jeddah in Saudi Arabia,’ Mr Muraleedharan said. Despite the threats, the Indian embassy took Indians from Khartoum to Port Sudan, even before the first ceasefire was announced.

Mr Muraleedharan declined to give details about how exactly India communicated with the warring groups in Sudan to ensure safe passage for Indians, but he said that India and Sudan have strong ties, which may have played a role. ‘I can definitely tell you India shares a very strong development partnership with Sudan. So both countries and Indians who live in Sudan were in touch,’ he said.

Saudi Arabia has been extremely helpful in the evacuation effort. ‘A control room was set up in Jeddah. Indian Air Force planes are parked in King Abdullah Air Base in Jeddah. They have been operating from there for the past four days. Of course, the Saudi authorities have been coordinating with us well. They are very warm, providing care and refreshments and helping with immigration processes,’ Mr Muraleedharan said.

India brought home 754 more people from Jeddah, and the total number of Indians brought home now stands at 1,360, according to news agency PTI.