One must avoid eating these 3 things after eating watermelon

Watermelon is healthy fruit. It is very useful in the summer time. But as per experts, people may lose the healthy benefits of watermelon due to wrong food combination. Actually, having certain foods after eating watermelon might upset your stomach and negate all of its advantages.

Avoid these three things after eating watermelon:

1. Milk: Consuming milk after eating watermelon can be harmful. Actually, watermelon contains vitamin C and when you eat milk products after it, they react with each other and cause bloating. Thus it harm the digestive system and can cause indigestion.

2. Protein rich foods: Eating protein rich foods after eating watermelon can be harmful. Watermelon contains vitamins, minerals and some starch. Eating protein-rich foods such as pulses damages the digestive enzymes and can be harmful for the stomach.

3. Egg: Eating an egg after eating watermelon can create many stomach problems. Eggs contains protein and fatty acids like omega-3 and watermelon is a water-rich fruit. In such a situation, these two together prevent each other from digesting and then they can cause bloating in the stomach and constipation.

Apart from this, whenever you eat watermelon, do not eat anything for about 30 minutes and let the body absorb its nutrients.