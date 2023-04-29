Property tax dues exempt from penal interest until June 30.

In a relief to property owners with arrears, the local self governments have extended the deadline for payment till June 30 from the earlier deadline of May 31. However, penal interest on the arrears was hiked from 1% to 2% from May 1. To provide a final opportunity for those with arrears to make the payment, the Local Self Government Department has issued an order exempting the penal interest as a temporary measure.

The order mentions that this extension will not be prolonged any further, urging property owners to make the most of this opportunity to clear their dues. According to the order, ‘This is a temporary measure to extend relief to the taxpayers who are facing financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic.’