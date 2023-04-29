Ravi Shastri ridicules those who connect Ajinkya Rahane’s WTC Final selection to IPL form

Ravi Shastri, former India head coach, has voiced his complete support for the selectors’ decision to include Ajinkya Rahane in the Indian squad for the World Test Championship (WTC) Final against Australia on June 7. Shastri believes that an experienced campaigner like Rahane can prove valuable in the one-off encounter, and his previous century against Australia at Melbourne in 2020 can be crucial. Shastri explained that while Rahane’s IPL form has been good, it is his domestic cricket form that catapulted him into the Test squad.

Speaking in a recent interview with ESPNCricinfo, Shastri expressed his delight at Rahane’s selection and said, ‘I’m so glad he’s made it to the side. He batted beautifully in these two-three games he’s played in the IPL, has looked in great touch. And let’s not forget the experience he has. The moment Shreyas Iyer was injured, you had to look in that direction.’

Shastri also addressed criticism that Rahane’s inclusion in the side was due to his three IPL games, saying, ‘People think he’s just played three IPL games and that’s why he’s in the side. They must have been on holiday for six months when he was playing first-class cricket. They must’ve been somewhere in the jungle where there’s no contact with anyone in the world. When you go six months into a holiday, you miss those 600 runs.’

Rahane has been in great form in IPL 2023 and currently has one of the highest strike rates among all batters with more than 100 runs in the edition. Shastri praised his return to form and even mentioned the century at the MCG.

Shastri emphasized that Rahane’s inclusion is essential for the one-off big game like the Super Bowl, and his experience is required. Shastri said, ‘Don’t forget just two-and-a-half years ago, the man won a Test series in Australia. He was the captain when Virat [Kohli] went [on paternity leave] and did a sterling job. People forget that hundred at the MCG, the way he played, and the fact that he’s gone back to the grind.’ Shastri hopes that Rahane’s experience comes handy in the WTC Final.