Rohit Sharma Suffered From Depression After World Cup Snub, reveals Star

Rohit Sharma, the current Indian cricket team captain, is widely known for his batting prowess and respected talent. Despite his remarkable track record, he revealed a time when he battled depression due to his cricket career. With 3379 runs in 49 Tests, 9825 runs in 243 ODIs, and 3853 runs in 148 T20Is, he is one of the few players to have scored a ton in all three formats.

In a recent interview with Jemimah Rodrigues on ‘Breakfast with Champions,’ she shared a conversation she had with Rohit about the time when he was not selected for the 2011 World Cup in India. ‘He said he was depressed for a month because the WC is something that you dream about. So, when he said that, I was crying inside,’ Rodrigues said. She also revealed that only Yuvraj Singh reached out to Rohit during that time.

Rohit’s response to the situation was inspiring. ‘Tough times will happen but you know it is what you do next. Make sure when you get the next opportunity, you are ready for it. It happens (or) doesn’t happen it’s fine,’ Rohit said to Rodrigues. ‘I don’t have to prove to anyone or anything. I just have to play for the pure joy of the game,’ he added.

This conversation is a reminder that even the most successful athletes face challenging times in their careers, and it’s crucial to have the right support system to help them overcome these obstacles.