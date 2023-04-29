Second Lok Sabha MP to Lose Membership Following Rahul Gandhi

In Uttar Pradesh, gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari has been convicted and sentenced to 10 years in prison in a kidnapping and murder case. The same case has also led to the conviction of his brother, Bahujan Samaj Party MP Afzal Ansari, who has been sentenced to four years in prison. The court has also imposed fines of ?5 lakh and ?1 lakh on Mukhtar Ansari and Afzal Ansari, respectively. The brothers were accused of the killing of BJP MLA Krishnanand Rai in 2007.

Afzal Ansari’s conviction means that he is set to lose his Lok Sabha membership, as Parliament rules dictate that any member sentenced to two years or more in prison is automatically disqualified. Rahul Gandhi, a leader of the Indian National Congress, recently lost his MP status under the same rule when he was convicted in a 2019 defamation case and sentenced to two years in jail.

In response to the verdict, the wife of late BJP MLA Krishnanand Rai, who was murdered in Ghazipur in 2005 allegedly by Mukhtar Ansari and his brother Afzal Ansari, expressed her faith in the judiciary and declared that ‘the rule of the mafia has ended in Uttar Pradesh.’