Treat yourself with crispy chicken balls for an evening delight

Crispy chicken balls are a perfect snack to indulge in any time of the day. Whether it’s an evening snack with friends or a quick bite during a busy day, these delicious treats are sure to satisfy your cravings. With a crispy outer layer and juicy chicken inside, they are easy to make and can be customized with different spices and sauces. In this recipe, we’ll show you how to make these mouthwatering chicken balls that will surely impress your family and friends. So, let’s get started!

Ingredients:

500g boneless chicken, chopped

1/2 cup bread crumbs

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

1/4 cup cornstarch

1 egg, beaten

1 tsp salt

1 tsp garlic powder

1/2 tsp black pepper

Oil, for frying

Instructions:

In a bowl, mix together the bread crumbs, all-purpose flour, and cornstarch.

In a separate bowl, beat the egg and add the chopped chicken, salt, garlic powder, and black pepper. Mix well.

Roll the chicken mixture into small balls, about the size of a golf ball.

Dip the chicken balls in the bread crumb mixture, making sure they are coated well.

Heat the oil in a deep frying pan over medium-high heat.

Once the oil is hot, carefully place the chicken balls in the pan and fry until golden brown, about 3-4 minutes.

Remove the chicken balls from the pan and place on a paper towel to drain excess oil.

Serve hot with your favorite dipping sauce.

Enjoy your crispy and delicious chicken balls!