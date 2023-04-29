UAE authority announces Dh1,000 fine for parking car on sidewalks

Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi City Municipality has warned motorists against parking on sidewalks, open spaces, pedestrian paths, and other facilities. The civic authority informed that it will impose a fine of up to Dh1,000 for parking vehicles in places not designated for the purpose and on sidewalks. If the fine is paid within 30 days of the violation being issued, the penalty will be reduced to Dh500.

The authority also informed that it has already started inspection campaigns and has urged motorists to be.