4G connectivity boosting digital economy at Indo-China border

Airtel’s government-funded 4G tower began operations last week in Lumpo, one of the last villages in the district near the Line of Actual Control in Arunachal Pradesh, allowing locals access to the new age digital economy. Reliance Jio, Airtel’s larger rival, is already present in Dirang, 38 kilometres from Bomdila, a district between Tawang and the state capital Itanagar. It plans to connect Jang (98 kilometres from Dirang) by mid-May and Tawang (40 kilometres from Jang) by the end of June. According to officials, the telecom tower will provide the local population with a variety of services.

Despite improvements in road infrastructure, most people in Lumpo and nearby villages own vehicles, but they must travel for hours to access banking, education, shopping, and government services, among other things, due to the lack of a data network.Lumpo is approximately 115 kilometres from Tawang district headquarters and 3-5 kilometres from LAC in terms of aerial distance. While Airtel has expanded telecom services along the Tawang border, Jio has 10 tower sites along the Indo-Bangla border in Tripula, 19 along the Indo-Bangla border in Meghalaya, and 19 along the Indo-Myanmar border in Mizoram and Manipur.