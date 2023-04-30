16 detained for spreading rumours about the Sambalpur clash released

Sixteen people were released after being detained for spreading inflammatory messages on social media following violence in Odisha’s Sambalpur city during Hanuman Jayanti processions earlier this month, according to police.They were released after receiving warnings and promising not to engage in such activities in the future, he said.

Those caught spreading hateful messages were interrogated and warned. Furthermore, we warned the administrators of two social media groups about allowing their members to share such messages. They were released after signing public relations bonds. After the violence, we formed a social media monitoring cell and have been thoroughly monitoring social media, Sambalpur Superintendent of Police B Gangadhar told reporters on Saturday.The SP also urged people to use social media responsibly and not to post hateful messages.On April 13, internet services were suspended in the Sambalpur district due to violence. In addition, a curfew was imposed in the city.As the situation improved, mobile internet services were gradually restored.