Arikomban translocated to Periyar Wildlife Sanctuary, 100 km away from Chinnakanal home

A wild tusker named Arikomban, notorious for terrorizing Idukki’s Chinnakanal and Shanthanpara regions for a decade, has been translocated to a new home at Periyar Wildlife Sanctuary, over 100 km away.

The elephant was tranquilised and released in the Medakanam section of the sanctuary, closer to the Tamil Nadu border, after the Forest Department verified its injuries were not serious.

A special puja was performed for the tusker when the Forest Department arrived at Kumily on the way to Periyar, and locals gathered to catch a glimpse of the animal. The tusker will be monitored until he is familiar with the new surroundings, according to AK Saseendran, Kerala’s Minister for Forests & Wildlife.

The Medakanam range comprises major streams and has grasslands, deciduous forest and evergreen forest, besides few bamboo brakes, as per the Kerala Forest Research Institute report.