Banks to remain shut for 12 days in May: Full list

Mumbai: Banks in the country will remain closed for 12 days in May. This includes second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays. Some of the holidays in the list are specific to certain states only. Not all banks in the country will be closed on regional holidays. Regional holidays are decided by respective state governments.

The apex bank in the country, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) releases the list of bank holidays every month. Bank holidays are notified under 3 categories- Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday, Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.

Full List of Bank Holidays in May 2023:

May 1 (Monday): May Day, Maharashtra Day

May 5 (Friday): Buddha Purnima – Delhi, Haryana, Maharashtra, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Uttarakhand, Assam, Bihar, Gujarat, Arunachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh

May : 7 Sunday

May 9 (Tuesday): Rabindranath Tagore’s birthday

May 13: Second Saturday

May 14: Sunday

May 16 (Tuesday): State Day – Sikkim

May 21: Sunday

May 22 (Monday): Maharana Pratap Jayanti – Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan

May 24 (Wednesday): Kazi Nazrul Islam Jayanti – Tripura

May 27: Fourth Saturday

May 28: Sunday