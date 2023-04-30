Building collapses in Thane; 4 fatalities

An official said that the body of a man was recovered on Sunday from the debris of a two-story building that collapsed in Bhiwandi, Maharashtra’s Thane district, bringing the death toll to four. According to Thane Municipal Corporation’s Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) chief Avinash Sawant, fifteen people were still believed to be trapped. According to officials, twelve people were injured when the structure collapsed like a pack of cards at Wardhaman Compound in Valpada area at 1.45 p.m. on Saturday. Sawant stated that some workers were present on the ground floor when the structure collapsed.

The search and rescue operation was being carried out by teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), he said. NDRF and SDRF teams recovered the body of a man in his 30s to 40s from the debris around 10.30 a.m. on Sunday, according to Sawant. He said the body, which had yet to be identified, was taken to a government hospital for a postmortem.