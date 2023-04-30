Commodity Market: Gold prices remain firm

Mumbai: Sovereign gold price remained unchanged in the Kerala market. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 44,680 per 8 gram. Yesterday, the yellow metal gained marginally by Rs 80 per 8 gram. Gold price slipped down marginally by Rs 160 per 8 gram on Friday.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures settled at Rs 59,759 per 10 gram, down Rs 142 or 0.24%. Silver futures finished lower by Rs 52 at Rs 75,228 per kg.

In the international markets, price of spot gold held its ground at $1,989.50 per ounce by, and was headed for a 1.1% monthly gain. U.S. gold futures were flat at $1,999.00.