DGCA issues show cause notice to airline CEO over Dubai-Delhi flight incident

Air India CEO, Campbell Wilson, and Head of Safety, Security and Quality Functions, Henry Donohoe, have been issued show cause notices by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for lapses in reporting an incident where a pilot allowed a female friend inside the cockpit during a Dubai-Delhi flight on February 27. A cabin crew member had filed a complaint about the incident with the DGCA. The notices were issued on April 21 for not reporting the incident in a timely manner, which violates the regulator’s safety instructions. The officials have been given 15 days to respond.

The DGCA had earlier directed Air India to deroster the entire crew of the flight until investigations were complete. The airline said it was taking the incident seriously and investigations were underway. The entry of unauthorised people into the cockpit could be a violation of norms. Air India has not yet commented on the show cause notices.