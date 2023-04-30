Dubai authority announces partial closure of Al Maktoum Bridge

Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai announced the partial closure of the Al Maktoum Bridge. The authority did not specify the reason for the shutdown. The bridge will be closed from Mondays to Saturdays, six days per week, from 12:00am to 5:00am. Bridge will be inaccessible during these hours until Saturday, May 13, 2023.

The RTA urged motorists to use alternative routes to reach their destinations.

Alternative routes:

Also Read: Indian Railways cancels these trains for next few days: Full list

Al Garhoud Bridge

Business Bay Bridge

Al Shindagha Tunnel

Infinity Bridge

Earlier, the RTA announced the closure of the Floating Bridge in both directions for 5 weeks starting April 17, 2023.