Dubai authority announces partial closure of Al Maktoum Bridge

Apr 30, 2023, 06:36 pm IST

Dubai: The  Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai  announced the partial closure of the Al Maktoum Bridge. The authority did not specify the reason for the shutdown. The bridge will be closed from Mondays to Saturdays, six days per week, from 12:00am to 5:00am. Bridge  will be inaccessible during these hours until Saturday, May 13, 2023.

The RTA urged motorists to use alternative routes to reach their destinations.

Alternative routes:

Al Garhoud Bridge

Business Bay Bridge

Al Shindagha Tunnel

Infinity Bridge

Earlier, the RTA announced the closure of the Floating Bridge in both directions for 5 weeks starting April 17, 2023.

 

