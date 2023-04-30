Foreign portfolio investors invest Rs 11,631 crore in Indian markets in April

Mumbai: Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) invested Rs 11,631 crore in the Indian equity markets in April this year. This is the highest buying by FPIs in 2023. FPIS remained buyers in the Indian markets for second consecutive month.

As per the NSDL data, FPIs purchased equities worth Rs 11,631 crore in April 2023. They also invested Rs 806 crore and Rs 1,235 crore in debt and debt-VRR instruments. FPIs are net sellers in a hybrid market with an outflow of Rs 126 crore. Overall, in April, FPIs investment broadly in the Indian market is around Rs 13,545 crore (including inflows of equities, debt, debt-VRR, and hybrid).

In March month, FPIs were also buyers with an inflow of Rs7,936 crore in the equity market.

Year-to-date, FPIs are net sellers in Indian equities with an outflow of Rs 14,579 crore. The highest-selling month of 2023 is January. In January this year, FPIs withdrew Rs28,852 crore from Indian markets. In February, FPIs sold Rs 5,294 crore.

Foreign institutional investors (FII) or Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) are those who invest in the financial assets of a country while not being part of it. On the other hand, Domestic Institutional Investors (DII) are those who invest in the country they are living in. Both types of investors can impact the economy’s net investment flows.