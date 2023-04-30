Former Boxer Mike Tyson Shares Insights on Psychedelic Experiences in Candid Interview.

Mike Tyson, the boxing legend, recently shared his belief that using psychedelic drugs would have made him a better fighter and enhanced his career in the sport. He expressed his regret in not experimenting with the drugs during his prime years of boxing. Tyson noted, ‘Psychedelics is an enhancement more than a de-enhancement. It allows you to go in that realm of just comfortability, relaxedness, and preparation to reach your highest level. It’s just an amazing feeling.’ The boxer added that he tested psychedelics during a recent training session and wished he had done so throughout his career. He said, ‘Yes. Yes. A better fighter. I wish I did it in my prime.’

Mr Tyson went on to advise all athletes to try mushrooms or cannabis, saying he is living proof that they work. He explained, ‘We always thought cannabis was a de-enhancer, made you tired, made you weak, but it actually made you more alert and more studious to your field, to your profession.’

Mike Tyson, one of the greatest heavyweight boxers in history, retired from boxing in 2005 at the age of 38 after losing to Kevin McBride. He won his first gold medal at only 20 years old by defeating Trevor Berbick. Tyson’s consecutive knockouts of Larry Holmes and Michael Spinks brought him to fame. He was last seen in the ring in November 2020 in a one-off exhibition match with Roy Jones Jr.