Four held with gold worth Rs 4.3 cr smuggled from Dubai

An official said on Sunday that four people were arrested near the airport in Surat, Gujarat, with 7.15 kilogrammes of gold worth Rs 4.3 crore. The gold was illegally brought onboard a flight from Dubai, and the four were apprehended on a tip-off on Saturday night after a car was intercepted, according to a release from Surat police’s special operations group (SOG). Fenil Mavani (27), Nirav Dabariya (27), Umesh Lakho (34) and Savan Rakholiya (30) have been identified. They had mixed gold paste with a chemical layer that was hidden in the undergarments of two of the accused using adhesive tape, an official said.

The two carriers were able to avoid immigration security checks by concealing the gold in this manner. They had carried the gold at the request of two other passengers in the car. A person based in Dubai is wanted in this case, he added.