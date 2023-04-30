Mumbai: India has more billionaires than in several developed countries. Data released by World of Statistics revealed this. As per the data, India has third highest number of billionaires in world.

There are 169 billionaires in the world. America is in the top of the list with 735 billionaires. China is in the second place with 495 billionaires. Japan is in the bottom of the list with 40 billionaires.

Among the list of 15 nations, only Russia (105), Germany (126), India (169), China (495), and the US (735) have more than 100 billionaires across the globe.

Here’s the list of countries with the number of billionaires:

US: 735

China: 495

India: 169

Germany: 126

Russia: 105

Hong Kong: 66

Italy: 64

Canada: 63

Taiwan: 52

UK: 52

Brazil: 51

Australia: 47

France: 43

Switzerland: 41

Japan: 40

According to Forbes list, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani is the richest person in India with a net worth of $87 billion, followed by Gautam Adani ($48.3 billion), HCL’s Shiv Nadar ($24.5 billion), Cyrus Poonawalla ( $22.8 billion), Savitri Jindal & family ($17.9 billion), Lakshmi Mittal ($16.9 billion), Dilip Sanghvi ($16.2 billion), Radhakishan Damani ($15.8 billion), Kumar Birla ($14.9 billion), Uday Kotak ($14.5 billion), Kushal Pal Singh ($9.9 billion), Ravi Jaipuria ($9.9 billion), among others. And in India, Mumbai is home to the maximum number of billionaires- 66. Mumbai is followed by New Delhi with 39 billionaires, and Bengaluru with 21 billionaires.

France’s Bernard Arnault & family is the richest in the world with a net worth of $236.1 billion. And among the world’s top 10 billionaires, seven are Americans. These include Elon Musk ($174.5 billion), Jeff Bezos ($128.5 billion), Larry Ellison ($118.3 billion), Warren Buffett ($115.3 billion), Bill Gates ($113.1 billion), Steve Ballmer ($95.6 billion), and Michael Bloomberg ($94.5 billion), respectively.