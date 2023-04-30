Indian Railways cancels these trains for next few days: Full list

New Delhi: New Delhi: Indian Railways cancelled and diverted several trains for next few days mainly in South India. These trains were cancelled due to maintenance and operational works.

Indian Railways has requested passengers to check train details by visiting https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes or NTES app. The national transporter informed that tickets booked via IRCTC website will be cancelled automatically and a refund will be initiated in the user’s accounts. Passengers who have booked tickets through counters will have to visit the reservation counter to claim the refund.

List of trains cancelled for next few days:

Because of the work on a bridge at the Donkinanvalsa-Komatipalli section, many trains will remain canceled for next few days.

Visakhapatnam-Raipur passenger special train (08527) has been cancelled on May 1, 2023.

Raipur-Visakhapatnam passenger special train (08528) has been cancelled on May 1, 2023.

Visakhapatnam-Koraput passenger special train (08546) and the Koraput-Visakhapatnam (08545) train going to Visakhapatnam have been cancelled on May 1.

Visakhapatnam-Koratput Intercity Express train (18512) has been cancelled on May 1, 2023.

List of trains short-terminated:

Visakhapatnam-Kirandul Night Express (18514) from Visakhapatnam will be short-terminated at Dantewada.

Kirandul-Visakhapatnam Express train (18513) will start from Dantewada instead of Kirandul.

Visakhapatnam-Kirandul train (08551) from Visakhapatnam will be short terminated at Dantewada on May 1.

Kirandul-Visakhapatnam train (08552) will depart from Dantewada instead of Kirandul.

Know how to check full list:

Visit indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of the journey

Next, select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen

Click on Cancelled Trains option

Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details as per requirement.