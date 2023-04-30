Insufficient space for cheetahs in MP’s Kuno National Park

According to a former Wildlife Institute of India official, Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park (KNP), which has seen the death of two cheetahs in less than a month, has “inadequate space” for these felines brought from Africa. The National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), which is in charge of the country’s ambitious cheetah reintroduction project, has called a meeting in New Delhi on Monday in response to the deaths of two cheetahs among the 20 felines translocated to KNP from Namibia and South Africa over the last eight months, according to an official.

According to some experts, a cheetah requires approximately 100 square kilometres of space for movement. The KNP covers 748 square kilometres and has a buffer zone of 487 square kilometres. Former WII dean Yadvendradev Vikramsinh Jhala, who was involved in the cheetah project in the past, told that KNP has “inadequate space” for these animals.