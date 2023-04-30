Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan meets deceased actor Mamukkoya’s family; Offers condolences

Kozhikode: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan visited the grieving family of the deceased veteran actor Mamukkoya on Sunday. Ministers PA Mohamed Riyas and AK Saseendran accompanied him during the visit.

The Chief Minister met with Mamukkoya’s family members and offered his condolences. In a Facebook post earlier, Pinarayi expressed that Mamukkoya’s death is an irreplaceable loss for Kerala’s cultural sphere. The late actor’s unique acting style, dialogue ingenuity, and sense of humour made him stand out. The chief minister wrote that Mamukkoya was the owner of a unique acting style that captured the naturalness of village life.

Mamukkoya passed away on April 26, following a heart attack and brain hemorrhage, at a private hospital in Kozhikode. His body was kept for public homage at Kozhikode Town Hall on Wednesday evening, and many people came to pay their respects to the late actor. Actor Suresh Gopi also paid his respects to Mamukkoya earlier on Sunday.