King Charles extends coronation invite to ‘Britain’s Real Monarch’

Simon Abney-Hastings, the 15th Earl of Loudoun, has been invited to King Charles III’s coronation despite having no lands or stately homes in the UK. However, he is one of the few people, apart from those in the line of succession, who could actually have a claim on the throne. This is based on research by British medieval historian Michael Jones, who discovered a document in Rouen cathedral in France two decades ago that he claims proves King Edward IV was illegitimate. Jones argued that the line of succession should have gone through Edward’s younger brother George, Duke of Clarence, who is a direct ancestor of Abney-Hastings. In recognition of the family’s heritage, Simon Abney-Hastings will be performing ceremonial roles at the coronation. He expressed his excitement about the opportunity on Twitter, stating that he was ‘delighted and sincerely honoured’ to perform the same role as his ancestors on May 6.

The earls of Loudoun have traditionally been the bearers of the golden spurs, which signify the monarch’s role as head of the armed forces, as far back as the 12th century. The spurs have been attached to the new sovereign’s feet in earlier centuries, but in more recent times, they have just ceremonially touched the heels of the monarch before being placed on the altar.