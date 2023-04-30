OnePlus launches OnePlus Pad in India: Price, specifications

Mumbai: Chinese tech brand, OnePlus launched its OnePlus Pad in the Indian market. The starting price of the OnePlus Pad is Rs 35,999, and customers can book it from Amazon India and OnePlus’ official website. The company has also launched a Magnetic Keyboard and Stylus Pen for users.

OnePlus has launched two variants of the OnePlus Pad. The first variant comes with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage, while the second variant comes with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage. The tablet features a large 11.61-inch display with a refresh rate of 144Hz and a resolution of 2800×2000 pixels. It has a brightness of up to 500 nits.

The tablet features MediaTek Dimensity 9000 processor and LPDDR5 RAM and runs on Android 13. It comes equipped with quad speakers with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. The rear camera is 13 megapixels, while the front camera for video calling is 8 megapixels. It is backed by a 9,510 mAh battery that supports 67W SUPERVOOC fast charging.