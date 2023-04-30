PM Modi: ‘Mann Ki Baat’ mirrors emotions of millions of Indians

On the occasion of the 100th episode of his monthly radio broadcast ‘Mann Ki Baat’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reflected on the program’s significance, saying it has become a spiritual journey and not merely a programme.

He described the show as a reflection of the feelings of millions of Indians and a way to ensure he is never cut off from the people.

Modi emphasized how ‘Mann Ki Baat’ has become a vital medium for learning from others and has helped him keep striving to achieve new goals. During the broadcast, Modi had a telephone conversation with some people who were featured earlier on the program for their unique initiatives.

He recalled that the program started on October 3, 2014, on the occasion of Vijaya Dashami and has now become a festival that celebrates the positivity of India and its people. ‘Mann ki Baat has become a festival that celebrates the positivity of India and its people,’ he said.