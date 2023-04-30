Priyanka Chopra discusses costly and agonizing experience of egg freezing

Priyanka Chopra recently spoke about her decision to freeze her eggs during an interview. The actress revealed that while filming her TV series Quantico, she made the decision to undergo the egg-freezing procedure, which involved taking injections for over a month. She acknowledged that the experience was both painful and costly.

However, despite the challenges she faced, Priyanka believes that the procedure is a valuable option for women who want to have children in the future but are unable to do so in their 30s. She also advised others who are considering the process to save up for it because of the high costs involved.

In addition to discussing her personal experience with egg freezing, Priyanka also shared news of her upcoming film Love Again. She will be starring alongside Sam Heughan in the movie, which is set to be released soon.