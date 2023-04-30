Rishi Sunak to recite biblical passage at King Charles’ coronation in UK

Rishi Sunak, the UK’s first Prime Minister of Indian heritage, will read a passage from the biblical book of Colossians at King Charles III’s Coronation. The Archbishop of Canterbury’s office confirmed this is part of the official Liturgy for the religious ceremony at Westminster Abbey on May 6, where members of other faith traditions will also play an active role for the first time. Lambeth Palace explained that the chosen passage, Colossians 1:9-17, reflects the theme of service to others and the loving rule of Christ over all people and all things. The overall theme of the Liturgy is ‘Called to Serve’, reflecting the commitment that King Charles will make to serve God and the people of the United Kingdom.

‘I am delighted that the service will recognise and celebrate tradition, speaking to the great history of our nation, our customs, and those who came before us. At the same time, the service contains new elements that reflect the diversity of our contemporary society,’ said Reverend Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury.

The Presentation of the Regalia will be made by Members of the House of Lords and some items without Christian meaning or symbolism will be presented by peers who belong to different faith traditions, including Hinduism, Islam, Judaism, and Sikhism. Lord Narendra Babubhai Patel will represent the Hindu faith and hand over the Sovereign’s Ring to Charles. Lord Indrajit Singh will represent the Sikh faith and present the Coronation Glove, while Lord Syed Kamall will represent the Muslim faith and present the Armills.

‘At the end of the procession at the close of the service, before His Majesty proceeds to the Gold State Coach, the King will receive and acknowledge a spoken greeting delivered in unison by Representatives from Jewish, Hindu, Sikh, Muslim and Buddhist communities,’ said Lambeth Palace.

The thousands congregated at the Abbey and millions watching on screens as the ceremony is telecast live will be invited to say the words: ‘I swear that I will pay true allegiance to Your Majesty, and to your heirs and successors according to law – so help me God’. The five elements of the historic ‘English Coronation Rite’ will take place in their traditional order within the structure of a service of Holy Communion.