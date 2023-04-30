Satisfy your sweet tooth with healthy Orange-Oats Kheer dessert

Orange-oats kheer is a delicious and healthy dessert that combines the goodness of oats with the refreshing taste of oranges. This recipe is perfect for those who want to indulge in a sweet treat without compromising on their health. The creamy texture of the kheer, along with the tanginess of the oranges, makes for a delightful dessert that can be enjoyed by all.

Ingredients:

1 cup oats

2 cups milk

1 cup freshly squeezed orange juice

1/2 cup sugar

1/4 cup chopped almonds

1/4 cup chopped cashews

1/4 tsp cardamom powder

1 tbsp ghee

Orange zest for garnishing

Instructions:

Heat ghee in a pan and add oats. Roast the oats until they turn golden brown and emit a nutty aroma.

Add milk to the pan and bring it to a boil. Reduce the heat and let the oats cook in the milk for 10-12 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Once the oats are cooked, add the sugar, cardamom powder, and chopped nuts to the pan. Mix everything well and let it cook for another 5-7 minutes.

Next, add the freshly squeezed orange juice to the pan and mix well. Let the kheer simmer for a few more minutes until it reaches the desired consistency.

Turn off the heat and let the kheer cool down to room temperature.

Once cooled, transfer the kheer to a serving dish and garnish it with orange zest and some more chopped nuts.

Serve the orange-oats kheer chilled and enjoy this delectable and healthy dessert with your loved ones!