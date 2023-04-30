State government announces 25% concession on Metro fares to these people

Mumbai: Maharashtra state government has announced 25% concession on Mumbai Metro fares. The discount on fares will be given to citizens aged above 65 years, Divyangjan or disabled persons and school students up to Class 12. They can get this discount from May 1.

The state government took this decision to mark Maharashtra Day. The Maharashtra Day or Maharashtra Diwas is being celebrated on May 1 every year.

To avail the concession in Mumbai Metro, the persons have to submit following documents:

Citizens aged above 65 years – The senior citizens aged above 65 years have to submit age proof documents.

Divyangjan or Disabled persons – The divyang persons will need to submit valid documents like medical or government certificates for disability.

Also Read: Fuel prices for May announced

School students – The students up to Class 12 will have to show their or their parent’s PAN card along with school ID to be eligible for the concession.

Passengers can submit these documents for availing concession in Mumbai Metro at any ticket window on the Line 2A and Line 7 route.

The Mumbai Metro Line 2A and Line 7 are being operated and maintained by the Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Ltd (MMMOCL). The Mumbai Metro Line 2A (Yellow line) connects Dahisar E and DN Nagar in Andheri West, while Line 7 (Red Line) connects Andheri E and Dahisar E.