UP CM Yogi Adityanath: Criminals Now ‘Begging For Their Lives’ in Uttar Pradesh

On Saturday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath claimed that mafias and other criminals used to forcibly occupy the land of the poor and demand ‘goonda tax’ under previous governments, but the state is now free of anarchy under the BJP and there is a rule of law. Speaking at public meetings in eastern Uttar Pradesh, one of the poorest regions and a hotbed of mafias and gangsters, he sought to woo voters for the upcoming urban body elections by harping on the planks of law and order and development.

The chief minister assured that security is now guaranteed in the state. He said, ‘Earlier, the mafia used to demand goonda tax, but today, they are begging for their lives.’ The BJP leader alleged that the previous governments used to hand out pistols to the youths of the state, while the current government gives youngsters tablet computers.

Yogi Adityanath accused the previous governments of spreading corruption and encouraging criminalisation of politics, diversion of funds, and embezzlement in welfare schemes. ‘Today, the benefits of development schemes reach every poor,’ the chief minister added.

He charged the previous governments with turning Deoria from a sugar bowl to a bowl of bitterness. ‘These people sold the sugar mills at a throwaway price… Because of their disgusting politics, they also created an identity crisis for the youth of the state and forced the farmers to commit suicide.’

Addressing a conference of traders in Gorakhpur earlier, Yogi Adityanath said, ‘Now, Uttar Pradesh has become free of anarchy and there is a rule of law in the state.’ The BJP government in Uttar Pradesh follows a zero-tolerance policy against the mafia, and over 180 criminals have been killed so far in encounters with the police in the state. However, the government has been accused by the opposition and others of high-handedness and bias.

The UP Police data shows that more than 10,900 police encounters have taken place in the state since March 2017, when Adityanath took over as the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh for the first time. In these encounters, 23,300 alleged criminals were arrested and 5,046 were injured.

Praising the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also listed the development works of the central and state governments.