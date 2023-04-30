Warning of heavy floods for 12 districts

The Department of Meteorology in Sri Lanka issued a heavy flood warning on Saturday for 12 of the country’s 25 districts, where heavy rains have been reported in recent days. Puttalam, Kurunegala, Kandy, Gampaha, Kegalla, Nuwara Eliya, Colombo, Kalutara, Ratnapura, Galle, Matara, and Hambantota are among the 12 districts.

Heavy rains of more than 100 mm are expected in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Southern, and North-Western provinces, as well as Kandy and Nuwara Eliya districts, according to the department, according to Xinhua news agency. Heavy rains of up to 75 mm are expected in the other districts mentioned above.Meanwhile, the department issued a severe lightning advisory for 18 districts. The public was asked to take the necessary precautions against flooding and lightning.