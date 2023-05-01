Millions watch the leaked Super Mario Bros. Movie uploaded by an unidentified Twitter account holder

The full-length feature film, Super Mario Bros. Movie, with a runtime of approximately 1.5 hours, was illegally uploaded by a meme Twitter account called ‘vidsthatgohard,’ using Twitter Blue video feature. Although the Twitter account holder has not been identified, millions of viewers watched the Nintendo and Illumination film on the platform before it was removed. The video was posted in two parts on Saturday evening and remained on the page for about seven hours before being taken down by Twitter moderators. According to Forbes, the video had gone viral and had been watched at least nine million times.

The leak led to a meme-fest on Twitter, with one user expressing gratitude to the account holder for uploading the movie and allowing them to watch the whole thing. Another user wrote about the incredibility of watching the Super Mario movie in its entirety on Twitter, while another requested the Twitter account holder to post it again because they missed it.

On Sunday, the Bee Movie, an animated film by DreamWorks, was uploaded in a similar two-part format to the Twitter handle, but it was also taken down. Meanwhile, the Super Mario Bros. Movie recently surpassed the $1 billion mark in the global box office, becoming the first animated film to do so since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

The film has grossed $490 million in North America and $532 million internationally, four weeks after its release, becoming the fifth movie to join the $1 billion club after the pandemic, following Spider-Man: No Way Home, Top Gun: Maverick, Jurassic World Dominion, and Avatar: The Way of Water.