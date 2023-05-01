New 4282 coronavirus cases reported in India

According to the latest Health Ministry data, India reported 4,282 coronavirus infections on Monday, while the number of active cases fell by over 1,750 to 47,246. The death toll has risen to 5,31,547, with 14 more fatalities, including six reconciled by Kerala, according to data updated at 8 a.m. On Sunday, India had reported 5,874 coronavirus cases, with 49,015 active cases.

On Monday, the daily positivity rate was 4.92 percent, while the weekly positivity rate was 4.00 percent. The total number of Covid cases was 4.49 crore (4,49,49,671). According to the health ministry website, active cases now account for 0.11 percent of total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate is 98.71 percent. The number of people who have recovered from the disease has risen to 4,43,70,878 with a case fatality rate of 1.18 percent. According to the ministry’s website, the country has received 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine as part of the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.